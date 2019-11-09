Dane Goodwin led a balanced Notre Dame attack with 18 points off the bench as the Fighting Irish stormed to a 92-57 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.
T.J. Gibbs added 15 points, Prentiss Hubb 13, Robby Carmody 13 and John Mooney a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Notre Dame (1-1) improved to 20-0 under Mike Brey in home openers.
Already leading 39-20 at the break, the ball-spreading Irish effectively put the game away with a 16-2 spree over the first four minutes of the second half for a 55-23 advantage. All five ND starters scored during that spurt.
Josh Williams netted 18 of his-game high 21 points for the Colonials (0-2) in the second half, finishing the day 6 of 16 on 3-pointers His brother, Jon Williams, added nine points.
The Colonials, who appeared to offer little in the way of defensive resistance, will need to get accustomed to trying to solve opposing offenses on the road. Nine of their first 11 games are away from home. The Colonials host neighboring nemesis Pitt on Tuesday in their only home contest among their first seven games. RMU has never beaten the Panthers more than 30 meetings.
Penn State 91, Wagner 64: Pat Chambers believes Penn State can be one of the best defensive teams in the country.
Two games in, the Nittany Lions appear to be headed in that direction.
Myreon Jones scored 14 points and Penn State pulled away from Wagner, 91-64.
Lamar Stevens added 13 points, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy added 12 apiece and Jamari Wheeler chipped in 10 for the Nittany Lions (2-0), who led for all but 4:33.
Just as they did in their opener, the Nittany Lions turned defense into offense all afternoon. They forced 18 turnovers and held the Seahawks (0-2) to just 24-for-59 shooting.
“I think we have the makings of an elite defensive team,” Chambers said.
Curtis Cobb led Wagner with 19 points while Alex Morales and Elijah Ford added 18 and 12, respectively.
Jones sank a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to put Penn State up 37-30 at halftime.
The Nittany Lions, who forced eight turnovers in the first half, got three in the first two minutes of the second that helped push their lead to 43-30. They led by as many as 30 in the second half.
“We have so many athletes and we feel like it’s going to be really hard for teams to keep up with us,” Brockington said. “We feel like we can run a lot of teams out of the gym.”
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.