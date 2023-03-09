The national tour of “Madagascar the Musical” is bounding out of the zoo and coming to Pittsburgh.
Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins as they escape from the Central Park Zoo and embark on an unexpected journey to the wacky world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
Bring the whole family to enjoy this new musical adventure, based on the hit animated Dreamworks movie, featuring all new original music and a colorful cast of larger-than-life characters.
“Madagascar the Musical” will be at the Benedum Center, 237 7th St., Pittsburgh, at 7 p.m. May 12.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting TrustArts.or by calling 412-456-6666, groups of 10 and over can call 412-471-6930.
