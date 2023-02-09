Country music superstar Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour,” kicking off June 15.
Produced by Live Nation, special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists such as Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.
The tour is named after Bryan’s 30th No. 1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.
The tour will make a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Aug. 19.
Tickets are on sale at Lukebryan.com.
