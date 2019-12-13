CALIFORNIA – Four former sports standouts and a retired coach have been chosen for California University’s 24th Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The inductees are former baseball outfielder Sam DiMatteo, football cornerback Terrence Johnson, football coach John Luckhardt, volleyball setter Renata Silva Gray and football safety Jim Snyder.
The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at Cal’s Bow Ties & Pearls Ball, May 2 in the Convocation Center.
DiMatteo earned multiple All-America honors in his final two seasons and was a three-time all-conference outfielder who played for the baseball team from 2007-10. He helped the Vulcans win the 2010 PSAC championship and was named the league tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He still holds the PSAC career record with 115 stolen bases.
Johnson, a cornerback, earned multiple All-America accolades over his final two years and was a three-time all-conference selection for the football team from 2006-09.
He led the Vulcans in interceptions in each of his four seasons and finished with 16 career interceptions, the most in recent school history.
Johnson helped the Vulcans compile a 44-10 cumulative record with four-straight PSAC West titles and three consecutive appearances in the national semifinals.
Luckhardt was the football team’s head coach from 2002-11. He is Cal’s winningest coach in program history with an 88-33 record and a .727 winning percentage.
Luckhardt concluded his Cal coaching career by guiding the Vulcans to five-consecutive seasons of double-digit victories and the program’s first five NCAA Division II playoff appearances, which included three-straight trips to the national semifinals. Cal U won or shared the PSAC West title in each of his final seven seasons.
Silva Gray received multiple All-America honors and was a four-time all-conference setter for the volleyball team from 2006-09.
She holds the school record and ranks fifth in PSAC history with 5,507 assists.
The 2008 and 2009 PSAC tournament MVP, Silvia Gray helped Cal compile a 111-12 record and a 41-0 conference mark over her final three seasons with three-straight PSAC tournament and NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships.
Snyder was a three-year starting defensive back for the football team from 1981-84.
He was a two-time, first-team all-conference safety and earned Associated Press All-America honors in his senior year. Over his last three seasons, Snyder had 220 tackles with 14 interceptions, 23 pass breakups, six sacks and four fumble recoveries. In 1984, Snyder, a co-captain, helped the Vulcans win their first PSAC championship in 16 years.
