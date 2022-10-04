OAKMONT – Liam Lohr, a junior from Carmichaels, and Rogan Maloney, a junior from Belle Vernon, qualified for the state tournament with their performances Tuesday in the second round of the WPIAL Class 2A Golf Championships at the historic course at Oakmont Country Club.
Lohr shot 7-over par 78 and finished in third place with a two-round score of 156. He shot 78 in the opening round last week at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg.
Maloney shot 90 in the second round to grab one of the final qualifying spots for the state championships.
Maloney needed to two-putt on the final green to secure a tie for the 16th and final qualifying berth into the state final. Otherwise, a three-putt would have forced a playoff with teammate Dustin Tomalski.
He put his first putt close to the pin and drained the next to finish with 166 (76-90).
Hunter Jurica of Derry was the WPIAL champion after shooting 78 at Oakmont and finishing with a two-round total of 152, three shots better than Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman and four better than Lohr.
The top 18 finishers advanced to the PIAA Championships at Penn State Oct. 17. Three local golfers narrowly missed advancing. Tomalski finished 19th at 167, Carmichaels senior Mason Lapana was 20th at 168 and Fort Cherry senior Sam Schuman was 21st at 169.
