The following is a list of locations to receive a free meal or food pantry items:
Washington City Mission’s Samaritan Care Community Center, 84 W. Wheeling St., Washington – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays;
Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., Canonsburg – 9 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month;
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands – 9 to 11 a.m. every fourth Saturday of the month;
Washington County Fairgrounds, through the Greater Pittsburgh Area Food Bank – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 6;
First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg, 161 W. Pike St., Canonsburg – Free spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. every third Friday of the month;
Washington Christian Outreach Center, 119 Highland Ave., Washington – Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.