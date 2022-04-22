Area parks and trails are celebrating a little extra this Earth Day, thanks to donations from Noble Environmental, a Pittsburgh-based environmental services company.
Of Noble’s $100,000 Environmental Green Gift, four $10,000 donations were made to local outdoor projects in this area.
Firefly Gardens in Washington received $10,000 for its Pollination Pathway, which will sprout up this year, winding its way through the city green space. The plants and shrubs dotting the path will promote bee pollination, and signage will educate visitors on the role bees play in a healthy environment.
In Canonsburg, funds will be used to renovate the Canonsburg Senior Center pavilion, which sits on the center’s front lawn. When renovations are complete, older adults will be able to enjoy the shaded space.
Youth in Fayette County will benefit from the donation to the Bullskin Township Little League Field Project, for improvement of baseball fields ahead of the 2022 District State Championship tournament this summer. Fayette County will host eight teams and nearly 1,000 people at the tournament.
Chartiers Park will use its second Green Gift from Noble to install a paved fitness loop at the end of a Bridgeville section of the trail. Eventually, outdoor exercise equipment will be added to the loop, adding an extra challenge for walkers, joggers and runners.
“Each one of the projects we have selected creates a more livable, sustainable community,” Noble co-founder Alex Sulkowski said in a news release. “We think it is very important to invest in the communities we serve, because we want to be an active participant in making Southwestern Pennsylvania a great place to live.”