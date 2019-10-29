The Young Marines of Washington County have had a busy month, with the organization’s annual ball, its commemoration of Red Ribbon Week and the recognition of the 60th anniversary of the national organization.
The national organization was founded in 1959 in Connecticut, but the local chapter wasn’t started until 2007, by Don and Joyce Bailey, of Canonsburg. Don had served 22 years in the U.S. Marines, before retiring and starting the program.
“My wife and I started this just to get involved with the young people,” he said. “I just thought I could help get these kids on the right track and away from drugs and alcohol.”
That’s why they participate in the Red Ribbon Week, which is a national campaign started in 1985 to promote drug-free lifestyles for youth. They walked Pike Street in Canonsburg last week placing red ribbons on light poles to spread awareness of the campaign that runs through Thursday.
The Young Marines group has about 30 students, ages 8 to 18, Don said. Most are from Washington County, but some are also from Greene County, Ohio and West Virginia, he said.
One of them is Reed Coyle V, 16 of Donegal Township, who attends McGuffey High School and has an interest in chemical engineering, according to his mother, Lori Smith.
“My son has had an interest in the military and has been wanting to serve since he was a little guy,” she said. “He has grown in his leadership and is coming out of his shell. He used to be a stand back type of kid and now he’s stepping up.”
The organization celebrated its 12th year with its 4th annual ball Saturday evening at Julian’s Banquet Facility on Maiden Street in Washington, where a buffet dinner will be served with a cake cutting, an auction and dance party.