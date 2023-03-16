Yough Intermediate Middle School will present “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” at the school’s auditorium.
The 60-minute musical is designed for middle-school aged performers and is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. The cast consists of 38 students in grades 5 through 8 led by Kyli Stoner, the director/choreographer.
“Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information about the Yough Intermediate Middle School Drama program or the production of “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”, visit yimsdrama.com.
The show will run at 7:30 p.m. April 14 and 15 at the Yough Intermediate Middle School at 171 PA -31 in Ruffs Dale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.