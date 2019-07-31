Foster Thomas Evans, 92, originally of Webster, was honored by the U.S. Coast Guard for his service in World War II.
Although Foster was a Coast Guard reservist, he served aboard the USS Forsyth (PF-102), a U.S. Navy Tacoma-class frigate. During WWII, the Coast Guard served as part of the Navy, fully manning more than 350 naval ships, including 76 LSTs, 21 cargo and attack-cargo ships, 75 frigates, and 31 transports.
Retired Coast Guard Cmdr. Charles Schue and his wife, Lori, along with Cmdr. Gary Thomas (USCG, Retired), president of the Foundation for Coast Guard History, and MKCS Tina Claflin (USCG, Retired), owner of Halcyon Reflections, researched Evans’ tour in the USCG that took him on important weather patrols along the coasts of the United States and Canada, and across the equator.
Family gathered around as his niece, Lori Van Kirk Schue, presented Foster with a personalized album that memorialized his service, including a USCG ensign that had been flown over several commands and ports of call in his honor. John Hepple, a director of the Rostraver Township Historical Society, also attended the event. Cmdr. Thomas videotaped the presentation and candid talk with Evans for the foundation archives. A copy of the video will be stored at the Library of Congress.