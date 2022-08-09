A free drive-in concert by the Washington Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet will be presented in the parking lot of Citizens Library on Aug. 19.
The WSO Brass Quintet will perform outdoors beginning at 7 p.m. The library is located at 55 S. College St., Washington.
Those attending may relax in their car or bring a lawn chair. The concert will be presented rain or shine.
This is the second year the quintet has played at the library since the start of the pandemic.
Operations manager for the library, Kathy Pienkowski, said the brass quintet was well-received last year when it provided a similar free concert.
Those performing with the quintet include Chris Campus, on trumpet; David Fiem, tuba; Brian Fulton, French horn; Matt Pienkowski, trumpet; and Rick Porter, trombone.
The concert is being presented by the library and Friends of Citizens Library.
