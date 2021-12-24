Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons and Blue Knights Chapter 16 donated $2,000 to the Wreaths Across America Program for the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies, as part of the Red White & Blue Team. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights. Pictured, from left, are Wayne McGinnis, Dave Richards, Blue Ride chairman; Bonnie Wishner, Red White & Blue team leader; and Mike Yanchak, Chapter 16 president.
