Women's Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business through networking, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. All professional women are welcome to visit a meeting at no cost. To find out more, visit wbninc.com.
The Pittsburgh West Chapter meets on the first and third Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Creative DIY Workshop, LLC, 535 Clever Road, McKees Rocks. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Lori Altmeyer at 412-403-2600.
The South Hills Chapter meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 8 a.m. at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Serena King at 412-841-3007.
The Mount Lebanon Chapter meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Sarann Fisher at 412-571-5714 ext. 226.
The McMurray Chapter meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King's Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260.
The Washington Chapter meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King's Restaurant, McClellan Rd, Cannonsburg. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Donna Spina at 724-228-7724.
The Virtual Chapter holds meetings via Zoom on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month at 7:00 p.m. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.