The Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business through networking, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. All professional women are welcome to visit a meeting at no cost. To find out more, visit wbninc.com.
South Hills Chapter
- meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at 8 a.m. at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. Upcoming meetings are April 7 and 21. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Serena King at 412-841-3007.
Mount Lebanon Chapter
- meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. Upcoming meetings will take place on April 12 and 26. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Sarann Fisher at 412-571-5714 ext. 226.
McMurray Chapter
- meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. Upcoming meetings are April 6 and 20. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260.
Washington Chapter
- meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Restaurant, McClellan Road, Cannonsburg. Upcoming meetings are April 13 and 27. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Donna Spina at 724-228-7724.
Virtual Chapter holds meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. Upcoming meetings are April 6 and 20. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.