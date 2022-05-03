Surround yourself with other women who share your passion for succeeding in business.
Women's Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the growth of women in business. WBN provides members with the tools to succeed, including networking, mastermind groups and ongoing professional education while expanding her circle of influence in the marketplace. All professional women are welcome to visit at no cost. To find out more, visit wbninc.com.
Pittsburgh West Chapter meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at Creative DIY Workshop, LLC, 535 Clever Road, McKees Rocks. The upcoming meeting is May 17. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Meghan McCormick at 412-977-9275.
South Hills Chapter meets each month's first and third Thursdays at 8 a.m. at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. Upcoming meetings are on May 5 and 19. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Serena King at 412-841-3007.
Mount Lebanon Chapter meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. Upcoming meetings will take place on May 10 and 24. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Sarann Fisher at 412-571-5714 ext. 226.
McMurray Chapter meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King's Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. Upcoming meetings are May 4 and 18. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260.
Washington Chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King's Restaurant, McClellan Rd, Cannonsburg. Upcoming meetings are May 11 and 25. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Donna Spina at 724-228-7724.
Virtual Chapter holds meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. Upcoming meeting is 18. For more information, contact Chapter Representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.