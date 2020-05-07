WOMEN of Southwestern PA, Inc. is accepting funding requests from local nonprofit, charitable and community organizations. The deadline for submissions is June 15 and decisions will be made by July, according to a news release from WOMEN of Southwestern PA.
In 2019, WOMEN returned over $50,000 to Western Pennsylvania organizations for specific projects. The money was funded by profits from the annual Symphony of Food – A Chef’s Showcase dinner held each year in January, the release said..
To qualify for funding, an organization must provide service in Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Fayette or Greene counties, have IRS 501© (3) status, receive no federal funds for the specific projects and benefit women’s, children’s or family interests.
Applicants are asked to visit www.womenofswpa.org, print and complete a grant application form, attach a copy of nonprofit status, specify the amount requested (up to $2,500), and send all documents to WOMEN of Southwestern PA, Inc., c/o Philanthropy Committee, P.O. Box 1112, McMurray, PA 15317.
For more information, visit www.womenofswpa.org.