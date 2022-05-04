WOMEN (Women Organized to Mentor, Empower and Network) of Southwestern Pa. Inc. recently held a virtual event for its 2021 grant recipients.
Over the past 22 years, the organization has donated more than $743,000 to women and children in need in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties.
WOMEN is a 501©(3) nonprofit, volunteer charitable organization based in the South Hills. The group is dedicated to supporting the needs of women and children. Every dollar donated remains in Western Pennsylvania.
Grant recipients for 2021 were: 412 Food Rescue; Aliquippa Green Inc.; Anchorpoint Counseling Ministries; Assemble; Bridgeville Community Food Bank (Bethany Presbyterian Church); Cancer Bridges (formerly Our Clubhouse); Canonsburg-Houston Food Pantry (Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church); CASA for Kids Inc.; Christ the Redeemer Diaper Pantry; Church of the Covenant; Church Union; Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank; Finleyville Food Pantry; Focus on Renewal (food pantry); Garden Home Ministries; Gemini Children’s Theater; Genesis of Pittsburgh Inc.; Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Ban;k Greater Washington County Food Bank; Greene County United Way; Horses with Hope Inc.; In-Stride Therapeutic Riding Inc.; Little Sisters of the Poor; Meals on Wheels at Crossroads; Meals on Wheels South Park (Grace Lutheran); New Century Careers; Pittsburgh Bereavement Doulas; Salvation Army Food Bank Beaver Falls; Salvation Army Washington (Love in a Backpack); Sojourner House; South Hills Interfaith Movement; The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center (breast milk); Corner Cupboard Food Bank Inc. (Waynesburg); The Intersection Inc.; The Village of FPC; The Watchful Shepard USA; The Watson Institute; Transitional Paths to Independent Living ;United Way of Washington County; and Washington City Mission.
WOMEN was unable to hold its fundraiser, Symphony of Food, at Bella Sera the past two years due to COVID-19, but substituted a Lottery Calendar in the fall and golf outing in the spring at Valley Brook Country Club. This year’s golf outing will be held May 9.
For more information about grant applications, donations and sponsors, or to become a member, visit www.womenoswpa.org/.