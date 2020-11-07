A Washington County resident was one of six teens recently awarded a $500 scholarship through the Wildlife Leadership Academy’s Ralph Abele Excellence in Outreach Award.
Paige Fino of Washington County, Bass field school, took part in the youth conservation program. Wildlife Leadership Academy is a program for high-school age youth that begins with rigorous summer field schools that focus on wildlife/fisheries biology and conservation as well as leadership skills development. Following the field schools, students are mentored through the following year to serve as Conservation Ambassadors giving back to their communities through education, service, media engagement, creative arts and outdoor mentorship.
The awardees each attended a 2019 Academy field school, serving as a Conservation Ambassador. Together the awarded students dedicated 958 hours to their community and connected with over 10,300 citizens.
For more information about the Wildlife Leadership Academy, visit www.wildlifeleadershipacademy.org.