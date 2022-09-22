Washington High School will host its homecoming celebrations on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
On Friday, the traditional homecoming parade will be held at 5:30 p.m, starting at the high school and traveling to Wash High Stadium, followed at 7 p.m. by the football game, a match-up with Waynesburg Central High School. The homecoming court will be recognized at halftime.
The homecoming dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The theme is “New York, New York.”
Members of the homecoming court include, front row, from left, homecoming queen candidates Marena Malone, Maggie McCort, Cayleigh Brown, and Khameelah Young; second row, homecoming king candidates Morgan Burch, Dominick Marino, Pharez Cochran, and Nick Blanchette. In the third row, underclassmen on the homecoming Court include Jaslyn Davis, Teyler Barnes, Lynzi Smith, Mackenzie Patterson, Kaprice Johnson, and Madison Fonner.
