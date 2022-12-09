The saying “when in Rome” conjures up images of indulging in pasta, freshly shaved cheese, and biscotti.
WQED’s Chris Fennimore has taken that phrase to heart in his culinary pursuits. No stranger to the Eternal City, Fennimore calls Rome home several months a year while visiting his daughter and two grandsons. His daily pleasure for nearly a decade is perusing the Mercato for fresh produce, cheeses, seafood and meats for dinner. As one might imagine, Fennimore has amassed a collection of recipes. He and co-host Nancy Polinsky will share a few with viewers during the premiere of “When in Rome” on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on WQED-TV.
