West Greene Area Lions Club presented Brayden Mooney and Jersey Wise with the male and female Athletes of the Year awards for their contribution to sports in the West Greene School District. Mooney, son of Heath and Denise Mooney of Sycamore, participated in baseball, football and wrestling for the Pioneers. He will continue his education at the Pittsburgh Technical Institute and plans to study electricity. Wise, daughter of Brandon and Candace Reese of Waynesburg, will attend Garrett College in Maryland pursuing a degree in physical therapy. She is the newest member of the Pioneer 1,000 point club in basketball. She also participated in softball, volleyball and cross country. Lions Club member Gene Rush is pictured with Wise and Mooney.

