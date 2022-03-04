West Greene Area Lions Club recognized West Greene High School students Brooke Barner, Anna Durbin, Olivia Kiger and Kiley Meek as its Outstanding Students. Each student was given a $50 Amazon gift card and were honored at a dinner at Graysville Fire Hall.
Barner is the daughter of Joe and Angela Barner of Holbrook. She is a member of National Honor Society, Peer Mentoring, school publications, Peer Court, Science Club and Aquaponics. Barner plays basketball and runs track and field. She was a WPIAL and PIAA track qualifier. Barner’s volunteer work has included working the Centre Hall food bank and ice cream social, helping with a children’s Christmas party for the SCI-Greene Employees Association, at the Center Township Fire Hall, car wash for Humane Society and at Ryerson Baptist with Bible school. She will continue her education and athletic career at Saint Francis University and plans to maj in exercise physiology and cancer care, while competing in track and field.
Durbin is the daughter of Dave and Lisa Durbin of Graysville. She is a member of Peer Mentoring, Hargus Creek Design, is vice president of National Honor Society and is ranked second in her class. She plays volleyball, softball and basketball and has lettered in all three sports. She is the newest member of West Greene’s 1,000 point club. In basketball, Durbin was chosen as a West Greene School Heisman Athlete winner and Regional Nominee, McCracken Pharmacy Athlete of the Week, Greene County Messenger first team, Herald-Standard second team, Tri-CADA first team, Week 21 Max Preps Athlete of the week, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first-team All Section. She volunteers at Ryerson Baptist Church, the humane society, as a youth basketball coach and at the Bucking Nightmare Charity Rodeo. She plans to continue her education at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, where she plans to pursue a degree in math and play basketball.
Kiger is the daughter of Luke and Kelly Kiger of Hargus Creek. She is a member of Science Club, Peer Mentoring, and FFA Floral Design Program. She is on the Academic Honor roll and has received a Presidential Scholarship to further her education. She plays softball, volleyball and is a cheerleader. Kiger won two WPIAL championships as a member of the Pioneers softball team and was PIAA runner-up. Kiger was chosen second team All State and McCracken Pharmacy Athlete of the week. Kiger’s volunteer work includes assisting with youth softball teams, filming for the wrestling team and helping with junior high volleyball. Kiger plans to attend Waynesburg University majoring in elementary education and will be playing volleyball for the Yellow Jackets.
Meek is the daughter of John and Tanya Meek of Pine Bank. She is a member of the FFA and is currently serving as president. She also earned her FFA Keystone Degree. Meek is a member of Peer Mentoring Club and has been awarded with academic excellence for three years and has earned the American Citizenship Award for four years. Meek is a four-year letterwinner in cross country, basketball and softball. She volunteers at Save-A-Horse Stables and at Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship Center. Meek plans to attend a four-year college to major in elementary education and play softball.