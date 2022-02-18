Fifty students in grades four to eight competed in the West Greene school District Spelling Bee, held Feb. 9. Teacher Jeffrey Polander, who coordinated the spelling bee, is pictured with the top three spellers, from left, Lakota McElroy, third place; Darren Knight, second place; and Katelyn Soles, first place. The students were awarded plaques and a cash prize. Soles will participate in an online testing platform test. The top 10 students from the online testing will complete at Robert Morris University March 12.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16