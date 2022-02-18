20220218_com_west greene standalone.jpg

Courtesy of Alfred Vallano

Fifty students in grades four to eight competed in the West Greene school District Spelling Bee, held Feb. 9. Teacher Jeffrey Polander, who coordinated the spelling bee, is pictured with the top three spellers, from left, Lakota McElroy, third place; Darren Knight, second place; and Katelyn Soles, first place. The students were awarded plaques and a cash prize. Soles will participate in an online testing platform test. The top 10 students from the online testing will complete at Robert Morris University March 12.

