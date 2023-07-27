West Greene reunion

West Greene High School Class of 1966 held its 57th reunion July 15 at Bob Rogers Party Barn in Spraggs. Attending were, front row, Barb Watson Mooney, Mildred Thomas Bennett, Patty Tedrow White, Alberta Jones-Jones, Shirley Haines McBrayer, Martha Wildman Hoy, and Janet Reynolds Welker; second row, Wilber Courtwright, Franklin Pettit, Ralph “Buck” Jones, Bob Rogers, Ramona Lemmon Bice, Burl Hughes, Lawrence “Buzz” Headley, Mike Zoric, Judi Sonneborn Beck, Jimmy Wendell, and Roger Amos. Not pictured but also attending were Michael Anderson, Synthia Bradley Montgomery, and Jim Hribal. Deceased in the 76-member class are Wally Cathers, Herbie Cheek, Gary Fox, Sheryl Hamilton, Marilyn Hull, Bonnie Lohr Nice Blair, Ronnie Lohr, Jane Miller, Jerry Miller, Shirley Miller, Donna Phillips, Patty Phillips, Robert Polen, Jimmy Roupe, Dennis Rutan, Sharon Scherich Dobbs, Wayne Simms, Kathleen Spanogle Patterson, Marjorie Swaninger, Bob Tedrow, Sonja Tennant Hamilton, Paul Tuttle, John Vester, Robert Welling and Harry Wiley. The 60-year reunion will be held in 2026.
