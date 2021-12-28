West Greene School District experienced the loss of one of its most valued teachers when Dr. Kurt Jones passed away Oct. 25. Jones was a biology teacher in the district for 12 years. West Greene National Honor Society hosted a volleyball tournament and donation drive to benefit Humane Society of Greene County in his honor. West Greene National Honor Society raised $851 and stuffed several vehicles with supplies for the humane society.

