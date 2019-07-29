West Greene Lions drug awareness poster winners

In conjunction with Lions International, the West Greene Area Lions Club held a drug awareness poster contest in the West Greene Elementary School. All participants received a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Michelle’s Pioneer Grocery in Rogersville and the top three winners received monetary prizes. Pictured from left with Jeff Polander, teacher and Lions member, are: Madyson DeBolt, first place; Levi Meek, second place; and Carter Shiflett, third place. The top three place winning posters will be sent to the District Lions for further competition.
