West Greene Lions drug awareness poster winners
Buy Now

In conjunction with Lions International, the West Greene Area Lions Club held a drug awareness poster contest in the West Greene Elementary School. All participants received a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Michelle’s Pioneer Grocery in Rogersville and the top three winners received monetary prizes. Pictured from left with Jeff Polander, teacher and Lions member, are: Madyson DeBolt, first place; Levi Meek, second place; and Carter Shiflett, third place. The top three place winning posters will be sent to the District Lions for further competition.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription