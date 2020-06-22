The West Greene Lions Club awarded $1,000 scholarships to West Greene High School graduates Benjamin Jackson, Colton Jud Meek and Hunter Guthrie.
The recipients were selected based upon a 500-word essay.
Jackson is attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point seeking a degree in engineering. He is the son of Brian and Crystal Jackson of Waynesburg.
Meek is attending California University of Pennsylvania majoring in environmental science with the goal of working in the field of aquaponics. He is the son of John and Tonya Meek of Holbrook.
Guthrie is attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology majoring in electrical engineering. He is the son of Chad and Heather Guthrie of Graysville.