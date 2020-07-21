Colton Meek, a 2020 graduate of West Greene High School is the recipient of Town & Country Garden Club’s 2020 scholarship. He has volunteered at local parks, with fundraisers, military drives and wildlife outreach. He also participated in baseball, peer monitoring program, envirothon and other programs. Meek completed college courses from Westminster College on environmental inquiry. He is enrolled at California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in fisheries and wildlife biology with an employment goal in aquaponics/environmental conservation.
