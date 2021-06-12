Savannah Pettit a member of the West Greene Future Farmers of America chapter was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-29, held virtually. Pettit is a 2018 graduate and member of the West Greene FFA. She is the daughter of Doug Pettit of Holbrook and Nicole Jones of Graysville. Pettit earned her degree with entrepreneurship projects on Market Steers, Swine, Lambs and Goats. Pettit is a student at West Virginia University.
Latest News
- Ringgold Middle School students receive American Legion award
- Peters Township art enthusiasts enjoy donating works for others to view
- West Greene FFA members wins national award
- Be Local: Area DJs staying busy as events begin to return
- EDITORIAL: Are we alone in the universe? It might be best if we don't know
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 15
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 18