Savannah Pettit a member of the West Greene Future Farmers of America chapter was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-29, held virtually. Pettit is a 2018 graduate and member of the West Greene FFA. She is the daughter of Doug Pettit of Holbrook and Nicole Jones of Graysville. Pettit earned her degree with entrepreneurship projects on Market Steers, Swine, Lambs and Goats. Pettit is a student at West Virginia University.

