Four first-year members of the West Greene High School FFA Chapter earned their first FFA jacket this year. Members were awarded their signature FFA jacket Jan. 6 at the PA Farm Show. Each year, the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni awards FFA Jackets to first-year members after donations from sponsors and support from the FFA. This year 419 students received their first FFA jacket after a competitive application process. Members, from left, are Daren Orndoff, Brandon Cooke, and Neil Lemmon. Not pictured, but also receiving a jacket, was Stephanie Ward.