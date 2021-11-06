20211107_com_2021AmericanDegreePicture.jpg

Avery Berdine and Kenneth “DJ” Jones

Avery Berdine and Kenneth “DJ” Jones, members of the West Greene FFA chapter in Waynesburg, PA were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-30.

The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

