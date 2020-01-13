Three members of the West Greene High School FFA Chapter earned their Keystone Degree this year. Members were awarded their Keystone Degree Jan. 6 at the PA Farm Show. 405 FFA members from across the state received Keystone Degrees at the Pennsylvania FFA Mid-Winter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Only high school juniors and seniors, or graduates in their third year of membership, are eligible to apply for the Keystone Degree. The candidates must have demonstrated leadership abilities and earned or productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program. Just 3% of the more than 8,000 Pennsylvania FFA members qualify each year for a Keystone Degree. Members, from left, are Benjamin Archer, Emily Cooke and Kenneth “DJ” Jones. Archer, a junior, son of Mr. and Mrs. David and Robin Archer of West Finely, earned his degree with entrepreneurship projects on market steers, and beef breeding. Cooke, a junior, daughter of Ms. Katie Cooke of Sycamore, earned her degree with entrepreneurship projects on market swine, steer and rabbits. Jones, a senior, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ken and Kimberly Jones of Wind Ridge, earned his degree with entrepreneurship projects on market swine and market lambs.