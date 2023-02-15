The West Greene Area Lions Club recently honored these outstanding students with a dinner, certificate and Amazon gift card.
Kelly Jo Courtwright is the daughter of Timothy and Karen Courtwright of Wind Ridge. Courtwright has been a member of the 4-H small animal club for several years, where she held the position of secretary. Courtwright is also a member of the science club, ski club, chess club, and the peer mentoring program. She has been awarded an academic honors letter, academic achievement award, 4.0 club certificate, West Greene honor roll, first and second-year letters for track and field, and was a 2022 class 1A section 2 all-star for West Greene volleyball. She has completed various community service activities with 4-H and sports. She plans to attend Waynesburg University and major in biology to become a veterinary technician.
London Whipkey is the daughter of James and Toby Whipkey of Graysville. Whipkey is the president of student government, treasurer of the National Honor Society, president of the calculus club, treasurer of the science club as well as a member of the engineering club and peer mentoring program. Whipkey has been awarded are American Citizenship Award, Academic Excellence Award, AP Capstone Award, academic letter and principal honors. She plays varsity softball and varsity volleyball. Whipkey has participated in community service projects, such as organizing and sorting donations at Corner Cupboard Food Bank. She managed the collection of monetary and material donations for WVU Children's Hospital and raised $1,500, along with many items. She also packs and delivers food bags for the West Greene Backpack Program. Whipkey plans to attend the University of Mount Union and major in biomedical engineering.
Mackenzie Wise is the daughter of Lynn and Ginger Wise of New Freeport. She is the president of the National Honor Society, secretary of student government, vice president of the science club and a member of FFA and the peer mentoring program. Wise has received an Academic Excellence Award, Student Athlete of the Week, principal honors, a four-year volleyball letterman, two basketball letters, and a track and field letter. She has participated in community service projects volunteering at Crystal's Children Center, Greene County United Way, Greene County Humane Society and Pleasant Hill Church. Wise plans to attend Edinboro University to obtain a degree in secondary English education.
