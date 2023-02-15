The West Greene Area Lions Club recently honored these outstanding students with a dinner, certificate and Amazon gift card.

Kelly Jo Courtwright is the daughter of Timothy and Karen Courtwright of Wind Ridge. Courtwright has been a member of the 4-H small animal club for several years, where she held the position of secretary. Courtwright is also a member of the science club, ski club, chess club, and the peer mentoring program. She has been awarded an academic honors letter, academic achievement award, 4.0 club certificate, West Greene honor roll, first and second-year letters for track and field, and was a 2022 class 1A section 2 all-star for West Greene volleyball. She has completed various community service activities with 4-H and sports. She plans to attend Waynesburg University and major in biology to become a veterinary technician.

