The West Greene Area Lions Club recently honored the following outstanding students with a dinner, certificate and Amazon gift card.

Sophia Plock is the daughter of James and Shawn Plock of Rogersville. She participates in varsity volleyball, is the manager of boys basketball, president of the science club, vice president of the National Honor Society, and member of the calculus club, engineering club, ski club, peer mentoring program, and Hargus Creek Designs business. In grades 9-11, Plock received principal honors, student-athlete awards, academic letter grades, academic excellence grades and academic achievement grades. Plock has also earned the Challenge Program Community Service Award and Hometown Heritage Athlete of the Month, both in 11th grade. Plock enjoys working with the Humane Society of Greene County, the United Way of Greene County and the Rogersville United Methodist Church. Plock plans to attend Slippery Rock University’s 3+3 program to obtain a degree in occupational therapy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In