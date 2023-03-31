The West Greene Area Lions Club recently honored the following outstanding students with a dinner, certificate and Amazon gift card.
Sophia Plock is the daughter of James and Shawn Plock of Rogersville. She participates in varsity volleyball, is the manager of boys basketball, president of the science club, vice president of the National Honor Society, and member of the calculus club, engineering club, ski club, peer mentoring program, and Hargus Creek Designs business. In grades 9-11, Plock received principal honors, student-athlete awards, academic letter grades, academic excellence grades and academic achievement grades. Plock has also earned the Challenge Program Community Service Award and Hometown Heritage Athlete of the Month, both in 11th grade. Plock enjoys working with the Humane Society of Greene County, the United Way of Greene County and the Rogersville United Methodist Church. Plock plans to attend Slippery Rock University’s 3+3 program to obtain a degree in occupational therapy.
Kaden Shields is the son of Mar and Johnetta Shields of Graysville. Shields’s accomplishments and awards include a four-year letterman for basketball and cross country, as well as a three-year letterman for baseball, Boy of the Month, Citizenship Award and four-year Scholar Athlete at West Greene. Shields is also a member of the National Honor Society, science club, peer mentoring and ski club. Kaden plans on attending a college or university to major in Athletic Training.
Emily Simms is the daughter of Billy and Amy Simms of Waynesburg. Her activities include varsity volleyball, softball, and wrestling statistician, treasurer of the 2023 class, secretary of the National Honor Society, secretary of the science club, peer mentoring program, calculus club, Future Farmers of America and attending Willow Grove Baptist Church. In grades 9-11, Simms received principal honors, American citizenship awards, academic excellence awards and academic and athletic letters. Simms was also granted the Pittsburgh Positive Athlete Award in 10th grade. Simms spends free time volunteering at the Greene County Humane Society, TRICADA and the West Greene little league softball program. Simms also created and donated self-care baskets to Washington Health System Facilities during COVID-19. Simms plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh for studies in pre-physician’s assistant.
Trevor Triplett is the son of Dennis and Billie Triplett of New Freeport. Triplett is active in the science club, history club, calculus club, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, Boy Scouts of America and the National Youth Leadership training staff. He is an Eagle Scout. Triplett has volunteered for the Salvation Army red kettle drive, Scouting for Food and Wreaths Across America. Triplett plans on attending West Virginia University, majoring in mechanical engineering.
