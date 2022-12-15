The West Greene Area Lions Club recently honored the following students with a dinner, certificate and Amazon gift card:
- son of Brian and Christine Barhart of New Freeport. He participates in rifle, track, and cross country, and has been a highest honor student since freshman year. He is a member of the Church of Christ in New Freeport and volunteers at The Salvation Army. He plans to attend college to attain a degree in pre-law.
- son of Bob and Karen Reed of Center Township. His accomplishments and awards include serving as class vice-president for 4 years, lettering for three years in basketball and two years in baseball, membership in the National Honor Society, Sergeant in Arms, Engineering Club, Science Club, Greene County 4-H Swine Club and peer mentoring; and receiving the Academic Achievement, Academic Excellence, and American Citizenship awards. He volunteered for the United Way Stuff the Bus event, and plans to attend college to become a mechanical engineer.
- son of Andrew and Leigh Ann Shaner of Waynesburg. He is active in FFA and has been a member for six years, holding the offices of chaplain, secretary and vice president. He has been the club’s star strawberry salesman, and received a number of awards, including Bronze SAE Award in poultry production, Star Greenhand Award, Star Chapter Award and Silver Award in state poultry judging. He has volunteered 350 hours of community service to Father Son/Father Daughter Camp East. His future plans are to attend Waynesburg University majoring in business, he with wishes to work as a stable farm hand.
- son of Shannon and Sheena Smith of Waynesburg. His accomplishments include SADD president, peer mentoring team leader, Academic League captain, membership in the National Honor Society, Science Club, Debate Team captain, wrestling captain, cross country captain. He received the Academic Award for three years, Student Athlete Award for two years, and Fletcher-Bissett Wrestling Award. He’s volunteered as a Little League Coach, with BizTown, and as at trunk-or-treat. Future plans include attending Pitt-Johnstown University majoring in economics and financial advising.
Ian VanDyne, son of Luke and Angie VanDyne of Wind Ridge. He is a member of the Science Club, SADD President, peer mentor, three-year basketball letterman, 2021-2022 basketball team captain, two-year varsity baseball letterman, and member of the 2022 WPIAL Section 2A Baseball Team. His future plans are undecided.
