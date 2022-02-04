The West Greene Area Lions Club has honored local students Joey Davis, Hunter Hamilton, Josiah Tagaro and Corey Wise.
Davis is the son of Ron and Becky Davis of Graysville. He has received the Presidential Academic award and volunteers at Graysville Volunteer Fire Department. He also volunteered at Harveys Grange delivering food during the pandemic. Davis is planning to attend Edinboro University to major in business.
Hamilton is the son of Jeff and Rhonda Hamilton of Rutan. He has been active in sports at West Greene, playing baseball, football and wrestling. Hamilton received academic excellence and student athlete awards and is in the top 10 of his class. He volunteers at the food bank, field cleanup days for the baseball and softball fields and in Hunters Sharing of the Harvest. He plans to attend a four-year college and major in business.
Tagaro is the son of Merlyn Sondericker of Rogersville. He serves as president of National Honor Society, is in the Science Club, Calculus Club and played varsity football for four years. Tagaro received the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence and was selected to the all-county and all-conference teams in football. He volunteers at the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, Father and Son Camp East, Pathways and 2nd Sam 9. He plans to attend college and major in business marketing.
Wise is the son of Lynn and Ginger Wise of New Freeport. He plays football, basketball and baseball at West Greene. Wise participates in Peer Mentoring, Aquaponics and Youth Traffic Safety Council and was vice president of his Class. He was named Greene Scene Boy of the Month and was chosen to the Tri-County All Academic Team, and was all-county, all-conference and all-state in football. He volunteers at the Food Bank, at both little league football and baseball and clean-up days at the baseball and softball fields. Wise plans to attend college and major in sports management. He hopes to pursue a career as an athletic director.