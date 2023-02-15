Recently 50 students in grades fourth through eighth competed in the West Greene School District Spelling Bee. From left, the top three spellers are Casey Burford, sixth grade, first place; Jaelyn Litton, fifth grade, second place; and Katelyn Soles, fifth grade, third place. The students were awarded plaques and a cash prize. Burford will complete a test in the Scripps National Spelling Bee online testing platform. The top ten will compete at the Western PA Regional Spelling Bee event at Robert Morris University on March 4, 2023.
