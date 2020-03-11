The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) is set to tip off its Silver Anniversary March Madness Basketball Bracket for charity March 15.
The free contest, part of the WCCF’s yearlong 25th anniversary celebration, allows participants to compete for the opportunity to designate a $2,500 grant to a nonprofit organization that provides charitable services in Washington County.
Anyone age 13 and over may enter by signing up for the Washington County Community Foundation pool via the 2020 CBSSports.com Bracket Manager at wccf.mayhem.cbssports.com (one entry per person). The winner will receive the opportunity to designate an unrestricted $2,500 Acorn Fund grant to a local nonprofit of his or her choice, which provides charitable services in Washington County. The WCCF’s Acorn Fund was initiated in 1999 to address the changing and unmet needs of the Washington County community.
“Filling out a bracket and entering a pool with family, friends, and co-workers has become such a popular activity. We wanted to leverage the excitement around this annual basketball tournament for a good cause, and the WCCF Silver Anniversary March Madness Basketball Bracket combines a little friendly competition with giving ‘close to home,’” WCCF President & CEO Betsie Trew said. “This is a win-win for the first-place finisher and a deserving charitable program.”
Brackets open on the evening of March 15, immediately following the NCAA tournament Selection Sunday show (broadcast on CBS at 6 p.m.). Players are able to enter the WCCF’s pool until tip-off time of the first game of the tournament on March 19.
Employees of the WCCF, its Board of Trustees, and their immediate family members (as defined as spouses/partners, parents, children, and siblings) are not eligible to win. For complete official rules, please visit www.wccf.net.