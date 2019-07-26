The Washington County Community Foundation elected six new trustees at its annual meeting, which was held in June.
The new trustees are Megan M. Chicone, Barbara A. Graham, Cynthia B. Kotwoski, Ivana G. Liberatore, Joseph M. Piszczor, and Elizabeth M. Rogers.
Chicone is the owner of Megan Chicone-State Farm Insurance Agency in Peters Township. She serves as chairman of POWER of Southpointe, a board member of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, secretary of the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce, as well as an Advisor Council Member for Junior Achievement’s Washington County Branch.
Graham is senior member of Peacock Keller’s School Law Group and a member of its Employment Law Group. A member of the Pennsylvania and Washington County Bar Associations, Graham also remains an active member of the Pennsylvania School Board Solicitors Association.
Kotowski is the Assistant Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Washington, where she previously served as Chief Financial Officer. She has been involved in a variety of community and business organizations including the Washington County Council on Economic Development, the Salvation Army – Washington Corps, and Pathways of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Liberatore is the founder of Ivana Liberatore CPA, CFP & Associates, a full-service tax and financial planning firm in McMurray.
Piszczor is the Director of Financial Planning at ILG Private Wealth, a private family practice. He is a Certified Financial Planner and is a member and former president of the Rotary Club of Washington, the Public Image Chair for Rotary District 7330, and a board member of Leadership Washington County.
Rogers is executive editor of the Observer-Reporter newspaper in Washington. She serves on boards of directors for both the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors and Pennsylvania Society of News Editors and is a member of the Rotary Club of Washington.
The WCCF promotes and facilitates local philanthropy and is the largest publicly supported grant-making foundation headquartered in Washington County. In addition to hosting an annual day of giving, the WCCF administers a broad grant-making program and provides educational seminars at no charge for local charities.