The Washington County Community Foundation’s annual day of giving, WCCF Gives, recently set a new giving record with more than $1,200,000 contributed through check contributions and online credit card gifts.
Mailed contributions will be included if postmarked by Sept. 10, and gifts will be increased by the foundation’s $100,000 bonus pool resulting in a record-breaking $1,300,000 to support local charities, according to a Washington County Community Foundation news release.
In 2019, donors contributed $984,000, which when combined with the $100,000 bonus pool, resulted in more than $1,084,000 to support local charities, the first time that the overall total to charities reached seven figures, the release said.
“The Washington County community showed its heart today,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF president & CEO. “Going into this year’s day of giving, we were uncertain how local giving would be impacted by the economic implications of COVID-19. We knew local charities were struggling financially because of the pandemic, but we also knew that many individuals and companies were also struggling. The fact that this year’s giving exceeded last year’s giving by 20%, is a testament to the many generous hearts in our community.”