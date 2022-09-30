Waynesburg VFW auxiliary donation

From left, Verona Allman, Waynesburg VFW auxiliary president, Lori Haines, Waynesburg VFW auxiliary chaplain, Twila Hallam, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. volunteer and Renee Jones, Waynesburg VFW Auxiliary senior vice president

The Waynesburg VFW Post 4793 Auxiliary held its fifth annual Freedom Car Show on July 16. Each year, the VFW Auxiliary has been able to donate to programs that support veterans and their families with proceeds raised at the car show.

This year, the VFW Auxiliary chose the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc. non-profit organization as the recipient of the donations and funds raised at this year’s car show. Because of the generous sponsors, the outpouring of donations from local businesses and individuals, support of the public, the car show participants and the hard work of many volunteers, we were honored to present a $10,000 check to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc..

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In