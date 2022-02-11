Two Waynesburg University students were recently named recipients of the 2021-2022 scholarships from the Washington Health System/Greene Auxiliary. The scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to students in the medical field who are residents of Greene County and agree to perform 100 hours of service to the auxiliary for the school year. From left are, David Jones, executive director of the Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation; Katelyn Wolf, daughter of Leo Wolfe and Shara Dorsey of Jefferson; Grace Blair, daughter of Scott and Kelly Blair of Waynesburg; and Deborah Wilson, president of the WHS Greene Auxiliary.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16