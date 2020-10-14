A student leadership team from Waynesburg University is organizing an online fundraiser to support the Social Service League of Waynesburg, PA.
The Social Service League is unable to hold its annual holiday extravaganza because of COVID-19 precautions. Social Service League is a local organization that supports the children of Central Greene School District by identifying essential student needs and taking action to fill those needs, according to a Waynesburg University news release.
The organization provides monthly food baskets, purchases essential clothing items, delivering Christmas dinners and spreading holiday cheer by gift giving to students and their families. The organization also provides scholarships for Waynesburg Central High School seniors.
The following fundraising events will be held in October:
Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. –
- An online-only performance by Lucien Schroyer on the Social Services League Facebook page;
Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. –
- QuickExit, a local band, will be performing live at the Farmer’s Market for the performance finale.
For more information on these events, call 724 998-1163 or visit the Social Services League Facebook page.