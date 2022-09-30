Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts is hosting a juried, open-call art exhibition through Oct. 14.
”Best in Show: Pet Portraits,” features original artwork by faculty, students and community members inspired by their pets. A variety of work including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography and animation is featured. Artwork was chosen by Emily Wiedner, lecturer in art, and awards were juried by Maggie Denniston Merow, artist and Waynesburg University alumna.
