Kylia Shriver, a seventh-grade student at Margaret Bell Middle School took the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by Waynesburg Lions Club.
“Peace is something everyone can find,” Shriver said.
The poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Journey of Peace.”
“He was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students,” Waynesburg Lions Club president Ted Chapman said. “Shriver’s poster has the opportunity to advance through the district, multiple district and international levels of competition if she is to be declared the international grand prize winner.”
“Our club is cheering for Kylia as her poster advances in the competition, and we hope that her vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Lions Club chair Mary Thompson added.