Waynesburg Lions Club will hold its annual Halloween parade at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Parade participants should assemble behind the Long Building in downtown Waynesburg, in the parking lot between High St. and Franklin St., no later than 6:15 p.m.
Age-group prizes will be presented to the prettiest, scariest and most original costumes. The age groups include pre-school, kindergarten and first through sixth grade.
Waynesburg High School and Margaret B. Miller Middle School marching bands will be on hand to lead the parade down High St., which concludes at PNC Bank.
All participants will receive a treat bag at the end of the parade compliments of Waynesburg Lions Club.