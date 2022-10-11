Waynesburg Homecoming

Waynesburg University held its hpmecoming festivities over the weekend, which were highlighted by the crowning of Becky Shank, a senior psychology major from East Berlin, as queen, and Gabriel Reed, a senior biology (pre-dentistry) major from Belle Vernon, as king. The pair were crowned at halftime of Saturday's football game against Carnegie Mellon.
