Waynesburg Lions Club will hold its annual Halloween Parade Oct. 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Participants should assemble behind the Long Building in downtown Waynesburg (in the parking lot between High and Franklin streets) no later than 6:15.
As in years past, age-group prizes will be presented to the prettiest, scariest and most original costumes. The age groups include preschool, kindergarten, and first through sixth grade. Waynesburg Central High School and Margaret B. Miller Middle School marching bands will be on hand to lead the parade down High Street, concluding at PNC Bank.
All participants will receive a treat bag at the end of the parade, compliments of the Lions Club.