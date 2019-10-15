Greene County Chamber of Commerce has begun planning the 2019 Downtown Waynesburg Christmas Parade to be held beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
More than 200 applications were mailed to schools, churches, civic organizations and other interested parties throughout the county. All units must be pre-registered by Nov. 22 and pay a $10 entry fee in order to participate. Late entries will be accepted through Nov. 27 at a fee of $20. No entries will be accepted after Nov. 27.
Miss Rain Day 2019, Katie Swauger, and the Chamber’s 2019 Distinguished Service Award honorees, John “Buzz” Walters, Jessica Tennant and sons along with representatives of Fox Ford, Inc. will lead the parade down High Street as it’s Grand Marshals.
The line up for the route will begin at noon and encompass Wayne and College streets, from west to the loop around the east of the parks, all of Richhill Street from High to Second avenue and the First United Methodist Church parking lot.
Traffic will be restricted on those streets beginning at noon. Detour traffic will follow Franklin Street to West and Second Avenue to West. West Street and Franklin Streets along with all of the streets involved in the line up will be posted for no parking between 12 and 4 p.m.
The parade will begin at the intersection of High and Richhill and travel east on High Street to the intersection of Cumberland and High where the majority of the units will turn north onto Cumberland and travel to the East Borough Parking Lot where units will disband.
There is no central theme, but all entries are asked to portray the true Christmas spirit. Float judging will take place prior to the start of the parade. Trophies will be awarded to the top three floats.
All floats and other entries are reminded no live Santa is permitted on any unit in the parade as he is the guest of honor at the conclusion of the parade.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade that did not receive an application is asked to download the parade application by visiting the Chamber website at www.greenechamber.org
For more information, call the chamber office at 724-627-5926 or info@greenechamber.org.
The execution of the parade is underwritten by FirstEnergy Foundation.