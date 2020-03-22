COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Pennsylvania American Water has a reminder for customers: Do not flush those sanitizing and “flushable” wipes down the toilet.

Because hand hygiene is a big deal during the coronavirus pandemic, and because toilet paper is in short supply, a number of people are using more of the aforementioned wipes. The company said don’t send them down the tubes.

“Flushing wipes, paper towels or other paper products not intended for use in wastewater systems ... can lead to sewer backups and in-home plumbing issues which may be expensive to repair. Even wipes labeled as “flushable” or “biodegradable” can cause backups for sewer utilities and headaches for homeowners.

